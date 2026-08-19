Lawmaker Defends FCT Minister Over Abuja Flooding

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Deputy Spokesman for Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, issued a statement on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, defending Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against public criticism regarding recent flooding in parts of Abuja.

Okay News reports that Agbese, a Labour Party lawmaker representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, attributed the worsening flood conditions to residents dumping waste into natural waterways.

“Blaming Wike for the flood in the FCT is like the Israelites blaming Moses for helping them to the Promised Land,” Agbese said.

The lawmaker stated that the Federal Capital Territory Administration has completed 221 kilometres of roads out of 317 kilometres awarded in satellite towns since the administration of President Bola Tinubu began. Agbese listed the Gwarampa-Jahi Interchange, Airport-Kuje Road, Kuje-Gwagwalada Road, and sections of the Outer Southern Expressway as completed infrastructure projects.

“Residents also have a role to play. You cannot dump refuse into waterways and drainage channels and then turn around to blame the minister when the rain comes, and the water has nowhere to pass,” Agbese said.

Agbese called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration to sustain investments in drainage and flood-control infrastructure while strengthening enforcement against indiscriminate dumping and encroachment on waterways.