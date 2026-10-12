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Libya and Zambia are due to open the 2026 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, October 12, in Rabat, Morocco, as eight national teams begin the continental tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said the opening match would be played at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Hall. Hosts and defending champions Morocco face Algeria in the other opening-day fixture.

Okay News reports that CAF has confirmed live worldwide coverage of all 16 matches on its official CAF TV YouTube channel, from the opener through to the final on October 21.

Zambia coach Andrea Cristoforetti also led the team at the 2024 tournament. He said in CAF’s match preview: “We had two friendly games against Egypt, which gave us a good indication of our level, more or less.”

Libya won the title in 2008 and finished third in 2024, beating Egypt on penalties in the third-place match.

Futsal is an indoor form of football played by teams of five. Morocco, Libya, Zambia and Algeria make up Group A, while Egypt, Angola, Mozambique and Tanzania are in Group B.

Each team will play its three group opponents, with the top two sides in each group advancing to the semi-finals. Matches will be staged at the Moulay Abdellah and Yassine sports halls in Rabat.

CAF said this year’s competition would not serve as a qualifier for the Futsal World Cup.