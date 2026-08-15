VADUZ, Liechtenstein – Liechtenstein has changed its royal succession rules to allow women to inherit the throne, ending a system that gave male heirs priority.

The change was announced on the central European country’s national day on Friday. Okay News reports that under the new rules, the first-born child will inherit the throne regardless of sex.

The House of Liechtenstein said the succession system was changing from male primogeniture to absolute primogeniture, meaning a first-born daughter will have the same right to inherit as a first-born son.

The change will not immediately alter the succession line. The current ruler, Prince Hans-Adam II, is expected to be succeeded by his eldest son, Hereditary Prince Alois, who has carried out most official duties for about two decades.

The new rule will instead apply to the descendants of Alois and his wife, Hereditary Princess Sophie. The couple have four children.

Alois said the change was intended to ensure that Liechtenstein and the Princely House would be led by the person best prepared to take on the responsibility, regardless of gender.

Liechtenstein, with a population of about 44,000, is a small, doubly landlocked country between Switzerland and Austria. Its monarch retains significantly greater political powers than most European heads of state.

The move follows similar changes in other European monarchies. The United Kingdom changed its succession rules in 2011 so that a first-born daughter could inherit the throne ahead of younger brothers.