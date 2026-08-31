Lionel Messi Retires From Argentina International Football

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BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Argentina captain and global football icon Lionel Messi has officially announced his retirement from international football, drawing a curtain on an extraordinary 20-year career that brought historic continental and global glory to La Albiceleste, the talismanic forward confirmed on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The 39-year-old maestro confirmed his departure through an emotional statement addressed to the people of Argentina, stating that after exhaustive reflection following the summer’s tournament final, he arrived at the difficult conclusion that the moment had arrived to step aside for the next generation.

Okay News reports that Messi’s international retirement marks the end of arguably the most celebrated individual tenure in national team history, highlighted by his leadership during Argentina’s triumphant 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, and the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar.

Messi revealed that he originally penned his farewell words on July 21—two days after concluding his international tournament campaign—and noted that subsequent family circumstances surrounding his father reinforced his decision to close this chapter of his career.

“After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I’m retiring from the national team,” Messi said. “It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment.”

Reflecting on his dedication throughout a two-decade journey representing the national side across multiple World Cups and Copa América tournaments, Messi reaffirmed his lifelong love for the sky-blue and white jersey.

“I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too,” the forward stated. “I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football. There isn’t much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don’t have anything more to give.”

The Argentine skipper underscored the emergence of promising young players across the national team setup, expressing confidence in the squad’s future while transitioning to the role of an ardent supporter.

“Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I’m going to miss hearing you from the inside,” Messi expressed to supporters. “Now I’ll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones. Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and director I had the chance to share it with.”

Messi concluded his farewell with profound gratitude for his heritage and shared national memories: “I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you! Thank you God for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina!”