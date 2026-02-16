List of All Nigerian Governors and Their Political Parties (Updated 2026)

Here’s the definitive, always-useful reference to Nigeria’s 36 states, their current governors, and political party affiliations. This clean, alphabetized list is built for students, journalists, civil servants, exam preparation, and anyone who needs a quick, accurate political lookup.

Quick Facts

Nigeria has 36 states and 1 Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Each state is governed by an elected governor, while the FCT, Abuja, is not a state and is administered by a Minister, not a governor.

This list reflects current governors and parties as of 2026, including outcomes from elections and valid court rulings.

Complete List (A–Z)

State Governor Political Party Abia Alex Otti Labour Party (LP) Adamawa Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Akwa Ibom Umo Eno Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra Charles Chukwuma Soludo All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Bauchi Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa Douye Diri Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Benue Hyacinth Iormem Alia All Progressives Congress (APC) Borno Babagana Umara Zulum All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River Bassey Edet Otu All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Sheriff Oborevwori Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo Monday Okpebholo All Progressives Congress (APC) Ekiti Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gombe Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo Hope Uzodimma All Progressives Congress (APC) Jigawa Umar Namadi All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna Uba Sani All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano Abba Kabir Yusuf New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Katsina Dikko Umaru Radda All Progressives Congress (APC) Kebbi Nasir Idris All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi Ahmed Usman Ododo All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasarawa Abdullahi Sule All Progressives Congress (APC) Niger Mohammed Umaru Bago All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun Dapo Abiodun All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun Ademola Adeleke Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oyo Oluseyi “Seyi” Makinde Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers Siminalayi Fubara Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sokoto Ahmad Aliyu All Progressives Congress (APC) Taraba Agbu Kefas Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Yobe Mai Mala Buni All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara Dauda Lawal Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Territory: Federal Capital Territory

Seat of Government: Abuja

Administrator: Minister of the FCT

The FCT is not a state and therefore does not have a governor.

FAQs

How many governors are there in Nigeria?

Nigeria has 36 governors, one for each state.

Which political party controls the most states?

As of 2026, the All Progressives Congress (APC) controls the majority of state governorships.

Does Abuja have a governor?

No. Abuja is administered by a Minister of the FCT, not a governor.

When does this list change?

After gubernatorial elections, court judgments, impeachments, or succession events. Updates are made accordingly.