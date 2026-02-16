List of All Nigerian Governors and Their Political Parties (Updated 2026)

Here’s the definitive, always-useful reference to Nigeria’s 36 states, their current governors, and political party affiliations. This clean, alphabetized list is built for students, journalists, civil servants, exam preparation, and anyone who needs a quick, accurate political lookup.
Quick Facts
Nigeria has 36 states and 1 Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Each state is governed by an elected governor, while the FCT, Abuja, is not a state and is administered by a Minister, not a governor.
This list reflects current governors and parties as of 2026, including outcomes from elections and valid court rulings.
Complete List (A–Z)
|State
|Governor
|Political Party
|Abia
|Alex Otti
|Labour Party (LP)
|Adamawa
|Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Akwa Ibom
|Umo Eno
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Anambra
|Charles Chukwuma Soludo
|All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
|Bauchi
|Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Bayelsa
|Douye Diri
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Benue
|Hyacinth Iormem Alia
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Borno
|Babagana Umara Zulum
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Cross River
|Bassey Edet Otu
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Delta
|Sheriff Oborevwori
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Ebonyi
|Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Edo
|Monday Okpebholo
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Ekiti
|Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Enugu
|Peter Ndubuisi Mbah
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Gombe
|Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Imo
|Hope Uzodimma
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Jigawa
|Umar Namadi
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Kaduna
|Uba Sani
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Kano
|Abba Kabir Yusuf
|New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
|Katsina
|Dikko Umaru Radda
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Kebbi
|Nasir Idris
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Kogi
|Ahmed Usman Ododo
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Kwara
|AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Lagos
|Babajide Sanwo-Olu
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Nasarawa
|Abdullahi Sule
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Niger
|Mohammed Umaru Bago
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Ogun
|Dapo Abiodun
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Ondo
|Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Osun
|Ademola Adeleke
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Oyo
|Oluseyi “Seyi” Makinde
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Plateau
|Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Rivers
|Siminalayi Fubara
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Sokoto
|Ahmad Aliyu
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Taraba
|Agbu Kefas
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
|Yobe
|Mai Mala Buni
|All Progressives Congress (APC)
|Zamfara
|Dauda Lawal
|Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
Territory: Federal Capital Territory
Seat of Government: Abuja
Administrator: Minister of the FCT
The FCT is not a state and therefore does not have a governor.
FAQs
How many governors are there in Nigeria?
Nigeria has 36 governors, one for each state.
Which political party controls the most states?
As of 2026, the All Progressives Congress (APC) controls the majority of state governorships.
Does Abuja have a governor?
No. Abuja is administered by a Minister of the FCT, not a governor.
When does this list change?
After gubernatorial elections, court judgments, impeachments, or succession events. Updates are made accordingly.