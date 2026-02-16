Featured

List of All Nigerian Governors and Their Political Parties (Updated 2026)

Okay News
By
Okay News
ByOkay News
Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique...
Follow:
4 Min Read
List of All Nigerian Governors and Their Political Parties (Updated 2026)
List of All Nigerian Governors and Their Political Parties (Updated 2026)

Here’s the definitive, always-useful reference to Nigeria’s 36 states, their current governors, and political party affiliations. This clean, alphabetized list is built for students, journalists, civil servants, exam preparation, and anyone who needs a quick, accurate political lookup.

Contents

Quick Facts

Nigeria has 36 states and 1 Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Each state is governed by an elected governor, while the FCT, Abuja, is not a state and is administered by a Minister, not a governor.

This list reflects current governors and parties as of 2026, including outcomes from elections and valid court rulings.

- Advertisement -

Complete List (A–Z)

StateGovernorPolitical Party
AbiaAlex OttiLabour Party (LP)
AdamawaAhmadu Umaru FintiriPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Akwa IbomUmo EnoPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
AnambraCharles Chukwuma SoludoAll Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
BauchiBala Abdulkadir MohammedPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
BayelsaDouye DiriPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
BenueHyacinth Iormem AliaAll Progressives Congress (APC)
BornoBabagana Umara ZulumAll Progressives Congress (APC)
Cross RiverBassey Edet OtuAll Progressives Congress (APC)
DeltaSheriff OborevworiPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
EbonyiFrancis Ogbonna NwifuruAll Progressives Congress (APC)
EdoMonday OkpebholoAll Progressives Congress (APC)
EkitiBiodun Abayomi OyebanjiAll Progressives Congress (APC)
EnuguPeter Ndubuisi MbahPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
GombeMuhammad Inuwa YahayaAll Progressives Congress (APC)
ImoHope UzodimmaAll Progressives Congress (APC)
JigawaUmar NamadiAll Progressives Congress (APC)
KadunaUba SaniAll Progressives Congress (APC)
KanoAbba Kabir YusufNew Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
KatsinaDikko Umaru RaddaAll Progressives Congress (APC)
KebbiNasir IdrisAll Progressives Congress (APC)
KogiAhmed Usman OdodoAll Progressives Congress (APC)
KwaraAbdulRahman AbdulRazaqAll Progressives Congress (APC)
LagosBabajide Sanwo-OluAll Progressives Congress (APC)
NasarawaAbdullahi SuleAll Progressives Congress (APC)
NigerMohammed Umaru BagoAll Progressives Congress (APC)
OgunDapo AbiodunAll Progressives Congress (APC)
OndoLucky Orimisan AiyedatiwaAll Progressives Congress (APC)
OsunAdemola AdelekePeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
OyoOluseyi “Seyi” MakindePeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
PlateauCaleb Manasseh MutfwangPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
RiversSiminalayi FubaraPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
SokotoAhmad AliyuAll Progressives Congress (APC)
TarabaAgbu KefasPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)
YobeMai Mala BuniAll Progressives Congress (APC)
ZamfaraDauda LawalPeoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Territory: Federal Capital Territory
Seat of Government: Abuja
Administrator: Minister of the FCT

The FCT is not a state and therefore does not have a governor.

FAQs

How many governors are there in Nigeria?
Nigeria has 36 governors, one for each state.

Which political party controls the most states?
As of 2026, the All Progressives Congress (APC) controls the majority of state governorships.

Does Abuja have a governor?
No. Abuja is administered by a Minister of the FCT, not a governor.

When does this list change?
After gubernatorial elections, court judgments, impeachments, or succession events. Updates are made accordingly.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Senator Eze Advocates 16-Year Single Tenure for Nigeria’s Presidency, Governorship
Next Article Market in Nigeria Nigeria’s Inflation Eases Slightly to 15.10% in January, Food Prices Drop Sharply

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News