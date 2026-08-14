LIVERPOOL, England – Liverpool’s owners have agreed to sell around 30% of the club to an investment consortium that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in a deal that values the Premier League club at about £6 billion ($7 billion).

The consortium is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia, who is the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and was previously a shareholder in Championship club Queens Park Rangers. Okay News reports that Bezos will become a minority co-owner but will not join Liverpool’s board.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which has owned Liverpool since 2010, will retain majority ownership and control of the club. Bhatia will serve as vice-chairman as part of the new ownership arrangement.

Bezos, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at more than $280 billion, is making his first major investment in sports ownership through the deal. His business interests include Amazon, aerospace company Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

Bhatia, 46, runs AyBe Capital, an investment firm with interests in technology, media, property, retail and healthcare. He is married to Vanisha Mittal Bhatia, the daughter of billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

FSG said the investment would support Liverpool’s long-term growth by bringing together investors with experience in global business, technology and finance.

FSG President Mike Gordon said Bhatia and the consortium shared the group’s long-term approach and understanding of Liverpool, adding that their experience would complement the club’s existing leadership.

The investment will not give Liverpool a separate transfer budget or change the club’s approach to player recruitment, according to the club. Sporting executives will continue to determine transfer spending within Liverpool’s existing financial framework.

Bhatia said the consortium was proud to invest in Liverpool, while FSG stressed that the transaction was a long-term partnership rather than a change in control of the club.

The deal follows FSG’s decision to bring in outside investors as Liverpool continues to build its global commercial and sporting operations while maintaining the ownership structure that has been in place since 2010.