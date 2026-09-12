Liverpool Held to Frustrating 0-0 Draw by Fulham

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LIVERPOOL, England – Liverpool Football Club were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by a disciplined and resolute Fulham Football Club side at Anfield on Saturday, September 12, 2026, as the Merseyside club failed to capitalize on territorial dominance on Matchday 4 of the Premier League campaign, sports correspondents confirmed in Liverpool.

The encounter saw Álvaro Arbeloa’s side dominate possession across both halves but struggle to breach a compact defensive low block organized by Bernd Leno and Nigerian international central defender Calvin Bassey.

Okay News reports that Liverpool initiated the contest on the front foot, with German playmaker Florian Wirtz orchestrating attacking sequences and combining effectively with French winger Bradley Barcola, whose dangerous low delivery across the six-yard box in the ninth minute was steered inches wide by Swedish striker Alexander Isak.

Fulham offered a sharp counter-attacking threat throughout the first half, testing Liverpool’s central defensive pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Jérémy Jacquet through the direct running of Norwegian forward Josh King and the wide creativity of Oscar Bobb and Alex Iwobi.

The visitors nearly stunned the Anfield crowd in the 33rd minute when Bobb engineered space down the right flank to find King inside the penalty area, though the forward’s low drive was gathered cleanly by Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Seeking greater penetration down the wings, Arbeloa introduced Hungarian international full-back Milos Kerkez at the interval in place of Kostas Tsimikas, followed just before the hour mark by the double substitution of Alexis Mac Allister and Dutch forward Cody Gakpo.

The tactical alterations injected urgency into Liverpool’s offensive combinations, with Gakpo forcing a sharp reflex save from Leno at his near post in the 74th minute after running onto an incisive through ball from substitute wing-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Marco Silva responded by refreshing his lineup for the final quarter of an hour, withdrawing Iwobi, King, and Gonzalo García to introduce Emile Smith Rowe, Hugo Larsson, and Rodrigo Muniz to disrupt the home side’s midfield rhythm.

Liverpool mounted a frantic late siege during four minutes of second-half stoppage time, but Fulham’s defensive wall held firm against successive deliveries from Mac Allister and Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to secure a hard-earned clean sheet away from home.

The shared points leave Liverpool searching for greater attacking fluidity ahead of a congested domestic and European schedule, while Fulham depart Merseyside with valuable momentum after rebounding defensively from their prior defeat to Crystal Palace.