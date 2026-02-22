Liverpool Snatch Dramatic Late Win Over Nottingham Forest In Premier League Clash

Liverpool secured a dramatic 1–0 victory over Nottingham Forest after a stoppage-time goal from Alexis Mac Allister sealed all three points at the City Ground. The decisive strike came in the 97th minute of the Premier League encounter, breaking Forest’s resistance after a tense and fiercely contested match.

Forest dominated much of the first half, registering the majority of attempts on goal and creating several clear-cut chances. However, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson produced key saves to keep his side in the game.

A late effort from Mac Allister had earlier been ruled out for handball following a VAR review, but there was no reprieve for the hosts when the midfielder reacted quickest in stoppage time to fire home from close range.

After the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admitted his side were fortunate, suggesting a draw may have been a fairer result. Forest boss Vitor Pereira expressed frustration at the outcome, insisting his team deserved at least a point.

The result lifts Liverpool level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United, while Forest remain just above the relegation zone despite an encouraging performance.