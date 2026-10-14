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Lookman Scores as Atlético Beat Manchester United 2–0

The Nigeria forward scored in the 79th minute after Pablo Barrios’ early opener. Manchester United finished with ten men following Leny Yoro’s dismissal.

By Damilola A.
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Ademola Lookman, seen from behind in Atlético Madrid’s red-and-white kit, with teammates on the pitch
Ademola Lookman with Atlético Madrid teammates. Photo supplied.

Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman came off the bench to score as Atlético Madrid beat Manchester United 2–0 in the Champions League in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Lookman struck in the 79th minute at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, adding to Pablo Barrios’ first-minute opener. United had been reduced to ten players before Lookman’s goal when French defender Leny Yoro was sent off.

Okay News reports that the result gave Atlético their first win of the league phase after a 2–1 opening defeat at Liverpool. Both Atlético and United now have three points from two matches, with the English club having begun with a 4–0 home victory over Sabah.

The Union of European Football Associations, which organises the competition, said Atlético also struck the woodwork through an Alejandro Grimaldo free-kick and a second-half volley from Julián Álvarez.

United captain Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar with a curling effort before Yoro’s dismissal. Lookman, introduced in the 71st minute, later scored from close range to give Atlético a two-goal lead.

Atlético travel to Stuttgart for their next Champions League match on October 20. United visit Italian club Como the following day, according to the competition’s published schedule.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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