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ABUJA, Nigeria — A chieftain of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, has filed three separate suits before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking orders of mandamus to compel three public institutions to release the academic records and original certificates of the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, Peter Obi.

Okay News reports that Abayomi Arabambi, through a legal team led by Anderson Asemota, filed two actions marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2064/2026 and FHC/ABJ/CS/2063/2026 against the West African Examinations Council and the National Youth Service Corps on September 1, 2026, followed by a third action marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2144/2026 against the University of Nigeria, Nsukka on September 9, 2026.

The legal actions follow the alleged refusal of the affected institutions to disclose the records under the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011. WAEC declined the applicant’s request in a letter dated August 11, 2026, citing Sections 14(1)(a) and 14(2)(a) and (b) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, while UNN and the NYSC neither granted the request nor provided reasons for refusal.

The plaintiff is asking the court to compel WAEC to release a Certified True Copy of WAEC Certificate No. SC042560, issued to Obi Gregory Onwubuase in June 1978. The suit against UNN seeks access to the university’s certificate register, graduation records, academic records, and Senate degree-award records relating to Certificate No. D000198.

The action against the NYSC prays the court to compel the agency to grant access to official records regarding NYSC Certificate No. 203495, stated to have been issued to Obi, Gregory Peter-Onwubuase on May 1, 1986, including verification of how the name “Peter-Onwubuase” appears in its official records.

The plaintiff stated in court filings that the applications are aimed at verifying official records for transparency concerning persons seeking public office, rather than asking the court to pronounce whether the certificates submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2027 presidential election were genuine or forged. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suits.