LP Disowns Arabambi Over Lawsuit Against Obi’s Academic Records

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Labour Party disowned its former National Publicity Secretary Abayomi Arabambi on September 14, 2026, following his legal action seeking access to the academic and service records of Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Labour Party National Publicity Secretary Ken Asogwa issued a statement on Monday confirming that Abayomi Arabambi is no longer a member of the organisation. Okay News reports that Ken Asogwa stated Abayomi Arabambi was among 25 members suspended by the party’s National Executive Council in March for alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension was ratified by the party’s National Convention on April 28, 2026. Ken Asogwa clarified that since the decision to suspend and expel the affected members, no organ of the party has sat to revisit or reverse the decision.

The party statement noted that Abayomi Arabambi filed three separate suits at the Federal High Court in Abuja under the Freedom of Information Act against the West African Examinations Council, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the National Youth Service Corps. The suits seek orders compelling the institutions to release official records relating to certificates issued to Peter Obi.

Abayomi Arabambi stated he is not asking the court to determine whether the certificates Peter Obi submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2027 presidential election were genuine or forged, but is seeking access to existing records to ascertain their status and particulars.

Ken Asogwa warned that any representation by Abayomi Arabambi as a chieftain or representative of the Labour Party is unauthorised and amounts to impersonation.

The clarification followed a statement from Nigeria Democratic Congress National Publicity Secretary Osa Director, who dismissed the suits and stated that Peter Obi has a verifiable academic pedigree.

Legal representatives for the Labour Party are reviewing the matter to determine possible legal action, including a petition to law enforcement authorities.