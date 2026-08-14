NEW YORK, United States – Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty to federal charges linked to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York in December 2024.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to two federal counts of stalking resulting in death during a hearing at a Manhattan federal court on Friday. Okay News reports that Mangione admitted researching UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor conference before contacting the company while posing as an investor to obtain information that helped him target Thompson.

Mangione told the court that he shot Thompson and knew the killing was illegal. Thompson’s family was present in court as he admitted responsibility for the shooting.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald described the killing as deliberate, calculated and premeditated, saying Mangione carried it out to draw attention to his opposition to certain businesses.

McDonald said the guilty plea allows prosecutors to seek the maximum punishment of life imprisonment under the federal charges. Mangione is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18.

Mangione’s lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said her client had accepted full responsibility for Thompson’s killing but argued that he had been treated unfairly because he faces separate federal and New York state charges.

The state case includes allegations of second-degree murder and firearm offences. Mangione has previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, and his lawyers filed a motion on Friday seeking to have them dismissed.

A New York judge previously dismissed a state terrorism charge against Mangione, ruling that it was legally insufficient. His lawyers have also argued that pursuing the state case after the federal proceedings could violate protections against being prosecuted twice for the same offence.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has said his office remains committed to pursuing the case on behalf of Thompson’s family.

Thompson, 50, was the head of UnitedHealthcare, the largest health insurer in the United States, when he was shot on a New York City street in December 2024. The killing triggered a five-day manhunt before Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania.