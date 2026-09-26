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BRASÍLIA, Brazil – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed an executive provisional decree imposing an immediate, nationwide prohibition on all online sports betting platforms and digital casino operations, declaring the unchecked expansion of internet wagering a national public welfare emergency, international correspondents reported from Brasília on Saturday morning, September 26, 2026.

The sweeping executive intervention arrives just days before the first round of Brazil’s high-stakes presidential election, where the 80-year-old leftist incumbent is locked in a fiercely contested campaign for a fourth non-consecutive term against conservative senator and opposition challenger Flávio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of incarcerated former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Okay News reports that under the Brazilian legal framework, the provisional measure signed late Friday, September 25, carries the immediate force of federal statute, prohibiting digital bookmakers from accepting wagers, processing payments, or advertising casino games, though it requires formal ratification by the National Congress of Brazil within 120 days to become permanent law.

Announcing the executive directive, President Lula characterized the digital betting ecosystem as an existential crisis that has hollowed out working-class domestic budgets, plunged vulnerable citizens into catastrophic debt, and driven hundreds of thousands into severe psychological addiction.

“The online gambling industry is a cancer,” President Lula asserted in a national public declaration. “Either we remove the tumour, or it kills us. We won’t allow betting companies to profit at the expense of Brazilian families’ income and lives. I have listened to harrowing testimonies from families who were forced to sell their basic household possessions, their appliances, and their food supplies because of compulsive gambling addictions.”

Online sports wagering was initially legalized in Latin America’s largest economy under the administration of former President Michel Temer in late 2018, but the industry expanded rapidly without stringent oversight or statutory consumer protection mechanisms during the four-year administration of Jair Bolsonaro.

The President noted that under previous administrations, betting operators were permitted to market aggressive, gamified betting applications without basic safeguards, creating widespread exposure for children and adolescents.

Alongside the immediate prohibition decree, the Brazilian leader signed accompanying legislation establishing severe criminal penalties and heavy financial sanctions for corporate entities, internet service providers, and financial payment gateways caught facilitating unlicensed fixed-odds betting schemes.

The domestic crackdown follows Lula’s high-profile address earlier in the week at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he criticized multinational gambling syndicates for engineering algorithms designed to convert human vulnerability and addiction into predatory corporate profit.

Opposition standard-bearer Flávio Bolsonaro swiftly condemned the decree during a campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night, dismissing the executive action as an unconstitutional, populist manoeuvre orchestrated to manipulate public sentiment and distract voters from economic stagnation on the eve of the election.

However, recent public opinion research indicates strong voter appetite for decisive state intervention, with a nationwide poll conducted by AtlasIntel and Bloomberg revealing that 59.9 percent of Brazilian adults actively support a total federal prohibition on internet betting platforms.

The ban sets the stage for an intense legislative battle in the conservative-leaning National Congress, where lawmakers allied with international betting operators and sports marketing consortiums are expected to mount legal and procedural challenges to water down the ban when parliamentary debates open next week.