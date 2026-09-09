Mac Allister Screamer Fires Liverpool to 2-1 Win Over Atletico

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LIVERPOOL, England – A thunderous second-half strike from Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister completed a spirited comeback as Liverpool defeated Spanish giants Atlético Madrid 2-1 in their opening UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter at Anfield on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, handing head coach Andoni Iraola a victorious debut on the European stage.

The high-intensity clash delivered trademark Anfield continental drama, as the Reds recovered from an early defensive setback against Diego Simeone’s disciplined side to claim all three points in front of a capacity home crowd.

Okay News reports that Atlético Madrid opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Argentine forward Julián Alvarez carved open the hosts’ backline with an incisive through ball, sending Marcos Llorente through on goal to slip a composed finish past goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his fifth career goal against the Merseyside club.

Liverpool responded with waves of offensive pressure and restored parity five minutes before the interval when Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo showed exceptional awareness in the penalty area, cushioning an overhead flick into the path of Dominik Szoboszlai, who slotted past Jan Oblak after the Slovenian goalkeeper had initially parried an effort from Bradley Barcola.

The decisive breakthrough arrived five minutes into the second half in almost identical fashion, as Barcola broke behind the Spanish backline from a Florian Wirtz pass before Mac Allister seized on the clearance, unleashing an unstoppable left-footed rocket into the net to blow the roof off the Kop.

The encounter marked an eventful full home debut for £123 million summer acquisition Barcola, who caused persistent problems for Atlético’s defense down the right flank before being forced off in the 58th minute with severe calf cramp, though club medical officials confirmed the withdrawal was precautionary following his lack of pre-season minutes.

Atlético pushed forward in search of an equalizer during the closing stages, but Liverpool’s defensive unit remained resolute, surviving a late scare when Jeremie Frimpong swept the ball into the net only to be flagged for an obvious offside.

The victory provides a vital continental lift for Iraola’s squad following consecutive 2-2 draws in the Premier League, getting their 36-team Champions League campaign off to a flying start ahead of upcoming domestic fixtures.