Macron Accuses Trump of Trying to Break Up the European Union

Paris, France – French President Emmanuel Macron has accused US President Donald Trump of seeking to dismantle the European Union, warning that Europe risks being pushed aside by global powers if it fails to act decisively. Macron said the EU could lose its global relevance within a few years unless it reduces its dependence on both the United States and China and strengthens its own strategic autonomy.

Speaking ahead of the Munich Security Conference, the French leader described Trump as openly hostile to the EU, claiming he shows clear contempt for the bloc and supports efforts that could weaken its unity. Macron recalled past tensions during Trump’s first term, including reported attempts to persuade France to leave the EU in exchange for a bilateral trade deal, an offer Paris rejected. He stressed that Europe must stop yielding to pressure and instead respond firmly to what he described as aggressive political and economic tactics.

Okay News reports that Macron also raised concerns about digital sovereignty, warning against foreign tech companies exploiting European users, especially children. He backed tougher social media regulations and possible bans for minors, arguing that Europe must protect its values even if such moves provoke retaliation from Washington. The French president further urged EU nations to invest more heavily in defence, green technologies, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing to avoid falling behind global competitors.

Despite his strong rhetoric, Macron faces challenges at home and abroad. His influence within France has weakened as opposition parties gain ground, and divisions remain within the EU over his push for “buy European” policies and stricter trade rules. Still, Macron insists the current moment is critical, warning that permanent instability in global politics means Europe cannot afford complacency if it wants to survive as a major global force.