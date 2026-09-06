Maitland-Niles Debut Screamer Earns Everton 2-2 Draw With Man Utd

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LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom – Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck a sensational 30-yard debut goal deep into stoppage time to rescue a breathless 2-2 draw for Everton against Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, September 6, 2026, in one of the most dramatic conclusions to a Premier League encounter this season.

The four-goal second-half thriller delivered unrelenting entertainment for the 52,769 spectators on Merseyside, with the hosts twice fighting back from behind through stunning long-range strikes to snatch a hard-earned point.

Okay News reports that after an intense, physical opening 45 minutes characterized by midfield skirmishes and bookings for Everton’s Harrison Armstrong and Brennan Johnson, the deadlock was broken two minutes after the interval.

Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo cut inside from the right touchline, evaded Vitaliy Mykolenko, and curled an unstoppable low strike into the far corner past Jordan Pickford to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.

Everton responded with sustained attacking pressure spearheaded by substitute Jack Grealish and winger Tyrique George, who repeatedly caused problems for the United backline and drew yellow cards from Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot.

The Toffees’ persistence was rewarded in the 83rd minute when substitute Hayden Hackney drove at the heart of the United defense and teed up George, who unleashed a ferocious, rising strike from the right corner of the penalty area that rifled into the top corner beyond Senne Lammens to draw the hosts level.

The parity lasted barely five minutes, however, as United mounted a sharp counter-attack down their left flank in the 88th minute.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes released Shaw on an overlapping charge, and the veteran fullback delivered a pinpoint cross over James Tarkowski for Slovenian striker Benjamin Šeško, who directed a powerful downward header past Pickford despite the England goalkeeper getting a glove to the ball.

With five minutes of added time signaled, Everton threw bodies forward in a desperate bid to salvage the match, forcing a corner on the left through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

While United’s defense managed to clear the initial delivery and a secondary lofted pass from Pickford, the clearance fell directly into the path of Maitland-Niles, who had been introduced in the 76th minute for his Everton debut.

The former Arsenal and Lyon midfielder took one touch to steady himself before unleashing a thunderous first-time strike from 30 yards out, watching his effort rocket into the top corner in the 90+6th minute to send the home supporters into wild delirium.

The draw leaves Everton in eighth place with five points from three matches, while Manchester United sit 11th with four points as domestic league action pauses for the September international window.