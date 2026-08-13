Makinde Calls for Opposition Coalition Ahead of 2027 Election

BAUCHI, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement, Seyi Makinde, who is the Governor of Oyo State, called on opposition political parties to collaborate ahead of the 2027 general election during the party’s national convention on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 3:04 pm WAT.

Okay News reports that Makinde stated a strong opposition is essential for sustaining democracy during his address at the Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu Square inside the Government House in Bauchi.

“As I said, the presence of a credible opposition is what sustains democracy. So, our new leaders must be ready to work with other opposition parties to ensure that we give Nigeria an incredible alternative in the 2027 general election,” Makinde said.

Makinde stated that the 2027 election should focus on measurable outcomes rather than political slogans, campaign promises, and government announcements. “For too long, we have measured governors by announcements. We are presented with policy after policy, rather than evidence of where those policies have made people’s lives better,” Makinde said. “When our mothers go to the market, they experience economic policy as a statistic. They experience it in what their money can buy: how much rice, how much beans, and how much they can take home.”

Makinde noted that citizens experience job creation policy through press statements rather than productive work, adding that security should be evaluated by personal safety. “Security is not the number of security meetings in Government House. It is whether people come home and sleep with their two eyes closed,” Makinde said. He also advocated a federal structure where more decisions and resources are brought closer to citizens with greater accountability, adding: “We need a federation in which more decisions and resources are brought closer to the people, accompanied by greater accountability for results.”

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who was inaugurated as the national leader of the party, expressed confidence in a presidential ticket featuring Makinde and Lawal Daura. “The recognition you have given us is going to give us a lot of challenges. It is for us to do more for you. By the grace of God, we will not disappoint you,” Mohammed said. “We are putting square pegs in square holes. Our presidential candidate is an engineer by profession. He knows how to manufacture, develop and draw a plan, and we as administrators are behind him.”

The re-elected National Chairman of the party, Yusuf Dantalle, called on citizens across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to support the party. “We have everything we need. Nigerians are not supposed to be slaves in their own country. God has given this country the greatness that we require,” Dantalle said. He urged members and supporters to carry the party’s message to every local government, state, and community under an initiative he titled “Operation Talk to Somebody, Talk to Somebody, Talk to Somebody.”