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Nigeria’s Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), has pledged to serve only one four-year term if elected in 2027.

He made the pledge on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at the party’s North-east town hall meeting in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State in north-eastern Nigeria.

“Our government will not last beyond four years. And it will be an all-inclusive government,” Makinde said, according to Premium Times.

He described the proposed administration as a transitional government of national unity. Makinde said the arrangement would address concerns about political exclusion and the concentration of power in one region, particularly concerns raised in northern Nigeria.

At the same meeting, he asked Nigeria’s federal government to publish its petroleum pricing template so citizens could examine how prices were calculated. He said people with relevant expertise outside government should be able to contribute ideas on the country’s economic problems.

Makinde is campaigning alongside Lawal Musa Daura as his vice-presidential candidate. Their campaign website identifies the economy, security, education and governance as the four areas of its proposed reset programme.

Okay News reports that Makinde said the party had delayed its manifesto to listen to citizens before finalising its proposals.