Makinde Reaffirms Commitment as Oyo Schools Resume

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OYO STATE, NIGERIA — Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde restated the state government’s commitment to improving the education sector through strategic policies and programs as schools prepare to resume for the first term of the 2026/2027 academic session on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Okay News reports that Oyo State Commissioner for Information Prince Dotun Oyelade released a statement in Ibadan on Friday, September 11, 2026, detailing the welcome-back message issued on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde by Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Olusegun Olayiwola.

Governor Seyi Makinde described the upcoming academic term as an opportunity for students to rededicate themselves to learning and charged learners to remain disciplined and obey school regulations.

“The government reaffirms its commitment to improving the education sector through strategic policies and programme to improve learning outcomes in public and private schools across the state. The first term is a crucial foundation-laying period for the academic year. I urge all stakeholders in the education sector to work together towards achieving improved academic performance and the overall development of learners,” Governor Seyi Makinde said.

The governor directed teachers across Oyo State to maintain professionalism, proper lesson planning, punctuality, and regular classroom attendance.

Governor Seyi Makinde called on parents and guardians to monitor their children’s progress and supply essential learning materials, while advising proprietors of private schools to adhere to the official calendar set by the Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“Compliance with approved guidelines remains essential to maintaining standards across the education sector,” Governor Seyi Makinde said.