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MANCHESTER, England – Manchester City survived a fierce test against newly promoted Sunderland AFC to secure a breathtaking 5-3 victory in an eight-goal Premier League classic, moving three points clear at the top of the table ahead of the international break, sports correspondents confirmed in Manchester on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The triumph preserved Enzo Maresca’s flawless start to the domestic campaign, giving the reigning champions a 100 per cent winning record through their opening league fixtures despite a nervy defensive showing that saw Netherlands international Brian Brobbey net a stunning hat-trick for the visiting Black Cats.

Okay News reports that City assumed the lead inside nine minutes when Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández registered his first goal since his £125 million summer transfer from Chelsea, curling an inventive free-kick inside the near post past Sunderland’s defensive wall.

Régis Le Bris’ side refused to capitulate and produced an equalizer shortly after when French playmaker Enzo Le Fée unlocked the hosts’ backline with an incisive pass, allowing Brobbey to slip a composed low finish past Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City punished Sunderland’s attempt to build out from defensive quarters as attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki intercepted possession and placed a precise strike into the bottom corner, before Sunderland responded again through Thomas Meunier, who squared across the box for Brobbey to roll home into an empty net following an exhaustive video assistant referee offside check.

Maresca’s side regained the advantage two minutes from the half-time whistle when Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo capitalized on an unconvincing clearance to rifle a sweetly struck drive into the net, although Erling Haaland missed an opportunity to extend the margin in stoppage time by shooting wide with the goal at his mercy.

Semenyo claimed his second goal early in the second half when Marc Guéhi’s through ball deflected into his path, allowing him to drill a left-footed effort into the far corner to make it 4-2.

Sunderland fought back immediately as Granit Xhaka orchestrated a counter-attack that allowed Nilson Angulo to cross for Brobbey, who bundled the ball across the line to complete his first career senior hat-trick.

The visitors pressed for an equalizer amidst shaky moments from Donnarumma, who misjudged aerial deliveries, forcing club captain Rúben Dias to pull off a goal-line clearance to prevent an own-goal concession.

City finally settled the contest nine minutes from time when Joško Gvardiol timed his overlap down the left flank to deliver a low cross to the back post, where Haaland slid in to convert, with a subsequent VAR check confirming the Croatian defender had stayed onside.

Haaland’s clinical strike ensures he has scored against every Premier League opponent he has faced in his career, sealing three points that send City clear at the summit.