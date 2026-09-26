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MANCHESTER, England – Manchester City Football Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has issued a defiant direct communication to the club’s global fanbase, declaring that the legal process surrounding the Premier League’s financial charges remains far from over and asserting that the club’s confidence in demonstrating its absolute innocence is as steadfast today as when the dispute began, sports and legal correspondents reported in Manchester on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2026.

The high-level executive intervention comes in the wake of extensive media disclosures on Friday alleging that an independent regulatory commission had arrived at adverse findings on 114 of the 115 rule breaches alleged against the reigning English champions, setting off intense speculation across the football world concerning potential sporting sanctions and competition deductions.

Okay News reports that in an official open letter circulated by the club on Saturday, Al Mubarak acknowledged the anxiety generated by Friday’s reports while urging supporters to dismiss outside conclusions and maintain composure during ongoing legal proceedings.

“I have been part of this Club for 18 years,” Al Mubarak wrote to supporters. “I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul. This Club matters to me, and you have shown and told me – time and time again – how much Manchester City matters to you. This is why I am writing to you today. Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I.”

The chairman explained that while legal requirements prevent him from publicly disclosing privileged defense evidence, the club’s internal resolve remains undiminished.

“Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began,” Al Mubarak stated. “There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.”

Reaffirming the club’s foundational position first stated when the Premier League leveled charges in February 2023, the Emirati business executive stressed that every historical rebuttal stands intact.

“While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed,” the chairman declared. “We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity.”

Al Mubarak directed the club’s focus toward immediate on-pitch targets following the international recess, pointing to marquee upcoming fixtures against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in the UEFA Champions League as opportunities to demonstrate institutional resilience.

Legal analysts noted that any determinations made by the initial regulatory commission remain subject to comprehensive internal arbitral appeals before any potential statutory sanctions can take operational effect, ensuring that the unprecedented legal battle between the Premier League and its most successful contemporary powerhouse will continue across the coming months.