Man City Complete Signing of Moroccan Midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom – Premier League champions Manchester City have officially completed the signing of 18-year-old Moroccan international midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from French Ligue 1 side Lille on a five-year contract running until the summer of 2031, the club announced on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The highly rated deep-lying playmaker, who will wear the number 32 shirt at the Etihad Stadium, moves to England after making 96 senior appearances across all competitions for Lille and earning eight caps for the Moroccan national team.

Okay News reports that Bouaddi emerged as one of European football’s brightest young midfield talents after making his senior professional debut in the UEFA Europa Conference League just three days after his 16th birthday, subsequently establishing himself as an integral starter in Lille’s third-place domestic finish and Champions League qualification.

Speaking following the completion of his transfer, Bouaddi described the move as the realization of a lifelong ambition to compete at the highest tier of club football.

“This is a very special day for me and my family,” Bouaddi said. “Manchester City are, for me, the best Club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game. I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners – this Club feels like it’s built to win.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana praised the teenager’s tactical maturity and technical vision, noting that the club had tracked his progression extensively prior to sanctioning the transfer.

“Ayyoub’s potential is extremely high – a player equipped with everything a top midfielder needs,” Viana stated. “At just 18, he already has outstanding football intelligence and that will only improve under the guidance of Enzo. We have watched him very, very closely and throughout that process we have become increasingly convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City.”

The midfielder further enhanced his international reputation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a breakout performance in Morocco’s opening group match against Brazil where he registered a 91 percent pass completion rate and dominated midfield battles against established European stars, helping the Atlas Lions advance to the quarter-finals.