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MANCHESTER, United Kingdom – Manchester City Football Club has mounted a fierce legal fightback against the Premier League, declaring its total innocence and confirming that it will immediately lodge a formal appeal against the independent Commission’s liability verdict that found the reigning English champions guilty of serious financial breaches over a nine-season period, sports law correspondents reported in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2026.

In a strongly worded official dispatch published barely hours after the Premier League confirmed the Commission’s liability determinations, the club condemned the published findings, describing the judgment as legally flawed and warning that it will exhaust every domestic and international judicial forum to overturn the outcome.

Okay News reports that the club expressed deep frustration with the panel’s conclusions, maintaining that the extensive documentary and contractual filings presented during the multi-year inquiry completely exonerate the institution from allegations of revenue inflation, cost concealment, and non-cooperation.

“Manchester City FC is both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission, that has been published today,” the club stated in an official declaration released from the Etihad Stadium. “The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums.”

The club confirmed that it has already instructed its senior legal counsel to initiate appellate proceedings prior to the expiration of the statutory deadline set by the Premier League Board for Friday, October 2, 2026.

Manchester City’s legal defense will center on substantive and procedural defects within the independent panel’s reasoning, with the club explicitly maintaining that the judgment fails basic standards of judicial scrutiny.

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted,” the statement continued. “Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.”

The club also took direct aim at the institutional conduct of the English top flight’s governing administration, suggesting that the regulatory machinery had compromised its neutrality in steering the investigation over the past eight years.

“The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence,” the club remarked, before adding that it remains legally constrained from providing deeper public disclosures while active litigation is underway.

The immediate notice of appeal suspends the operational finality of the Commission’s ruling, freezing any immediate determination or application of punitive sporting sanctions, which could have ranged from unprecedented point deductions to top-flight expulsion, until an appeals arbitral panel re-evaluates the evidentiary foundation of the case.