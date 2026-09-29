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LONDON, United Kingdom – In the most consequential regulatory verdict in modern English sporting history, an independent Commission has found Manchester City Football Club guilty of systemic and serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules spanning a nine-season period between 2009/10 and 2017/18, while upholding the majority of charges regarding the club’s failure to co-operate with official inquiries, sports and legal correspondents reported in London on Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2026.

The landmark ruling concludes a multi-year judicial investigation that formally commenced in February 2023 following an extensive evidentiary review, delivering an overwhelming endorsement of the Premier League’s allegations that the reigning English champions deliberately distorted their commercial finances to circumvent profitability and spending constraints.

Okay News reports that the findings of the three-person independent panel established that Manchester City orchestrated sham commercial contracts and unrepresentative third-party agreements with corporate sponsors to artificially inflate stated club revenues while masking operating expenditure, thereby enabling excessive transfer and wage spending.

The Commission determined that the club knowingly submitted misstated financial accounts and actively concealed the genuine state of its balance sheets from independent statutory auditors as well as domestic and European football regulators.

According to the certified liability findings, the club was found to have been in significant breach of statutory spending parameters established under both the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and the Financial Fair Play regulations of the Union of European Football Associations.

The panel further held that Manchester City committed multiple deliberate breaches of its institutional obligations of co-operation and utmost good faith owed to the League, upholding three of the four specific non-cooperation charges brought against the club during the prolonged investigatory phase between 2018 and early 2023.

The Premier League confirmed that Manchester City has been granted a strict procedural right to appeal the Commission’s liability determination, setting a definitive deadline of Friday, October 2, 2026, for the club to officially register its notice of appeal before an appellate body.

The Premier League Board stressed that its intention is to ensure that the entire legal process, encompassing appellate hearings and the subsequent formal determination and publication of sanctions, is brought to a conclusive and binding end as swiftly as possible.

Legal analysts noted that while the initial liability phase did not quantify penalties, the Commission holds discretionary powers under Premier League Rule W.51 to impose severe unprecedented sanctions, ranging from record multi-million-pound fines and unlimited points deductions to mandatory relegation from the top flight or the annulment of competitive titles secured during the affected seasons.

Manchester City, who have consistently maintained their innocence and previously pointed to a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence, are expected to exhaust all statutory appeal avenues, setting the stage for an intense legal showdown that will define the structural governance of global football finance.