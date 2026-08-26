Man City Prepare £120m Bid for Chelsea Midfielder Fernandez

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LONDON, United Kingdom – Manchester City is preparing a transfer bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window closes on August 26, 2026.

BBC Sport reported on Wednesday that Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca identified the 25-year-old Argentina international as a priority target to reinforce his midfield. Okay News reports that Chelsea placed a £120 million valuation on Fernandez as a condition for any potential sale.

Manchester City did not submit an offer prior to an earlier deadline set by Chelsea, but the club has maintained its pursuit of the midfielder. Fernandez is open to joining Manchester City, with personal terms not expected to pose an obstacle.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso previously stated that Fernandez remains a Chelsea player while acknowledging potential developments in the transfer market. Chelsea‘s position on a potential sale depends on securing a replacement before the transfer deadline.

Fernandez transferred to Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a British-record fee of £106.8 million. A potential transfer to Manchester City would reunite Fernandez with Maresca, who previously worked with the midfielder at Chelsea.

Manchester City has experienced several midfield departures, including Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders, while Nico Gonzalez is set to join Newcastle. Manchester City recently signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million and is pursuing Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.