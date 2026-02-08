Man City Stun Liverpool at Anfield with Late Haaland Penalty

Manchester City produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat Liverpool 2–1 at Anfield on Sunday, cutting Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table.

After a goalless first half, Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Liverpool with a stunning free-kick before City turned the game on its head in the closing minutes.

Bernardo Silva drew City level in the 84th minute, setting up a frantic finale that saw Erling Haaland convert a controversial stoppage-time penalty to seal the win.

The match descended into chaos moments later when a bizarre City goal was ruled out by VAR and Szoboszlai was shown a red card for pulling Haaland’s shirt during the buildup.

Okay News can confirm that the result now leaves Liverpool sixth on the table, five points off the top four, while second-placed Manchester City now trail leaders Arsenal by six points, keeping the title race firmly alive after one of the season’s most dramatic encounters.