Man City Trump Newcastle, Set Up Carabao Cup Final with Arsenal

Manchester City powered into the Carabao Cup final after a 3–1 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium, sealing a 5–1 aggregate victory in the semi-finals. Omar Marmoush starred with a first-half brace, while Tijjani Reijnders added a third before the break to put the tie beyond doubt.

Okay News reports that City were ruthless from the opening minutes, with Marmoush striking early and capitalising on Newcastle’s defensive lapses. Pep Guardiola’s side controlled proceedings throughout, turning the second leg into a one-sided contest long before halftime.

Newcastle managed a consolation goal through Anthony Elanga in the second half, but the outcome had already been decided. The holders also suffered a setback as Anthony Gordon limped off injured during the encounter.

The result sets up a mouth-watering final against Arsenal at Wembley on March 22, pitting Guardiola against his former assistant Mikel Arteta, as the two Premier League heavyweights battle for the season’s first domestic trophy.