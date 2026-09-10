Man United Cruise Past Sabah 4-0 on Champions League Return

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MANCHESTER, England – Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League after an absence of 1,003 days with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani debutants Sabah FK at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, delivering a composed performance that allowed manager Michael Carrick to rotate his squad ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Following an indifferent start to their domestic Premier League campaign, the Red Devils enjoyed an ideal European curtain-raiser, overwhelming their visitors with clinical transition play to extinguish any threat of a continental upset before the halftime interval.

Okay News reports that while the Azerbaijani champions had navigated four grueling qualifying rounds since early July to reach the competition proper under Lithuanian coach Valdas Dambrauskas—who began his coaching pathway with the Manchester United Soccer Schools two decades ago—the gulf in class between the sides proved insurmountable.

United capitalized on defensive carelessness to break the deadlock midway through the first half when Kaheem Parris surrendered possession to Bryan Mbeumo, sparking a rapid attacking sequence through Benjamin Šeško, Bruno Fernandes, and Patrick Dorgu that culminated in Matheus Cunha sweeping home the opener.

Sabah missed their lone clear opening moments later when forward Joy-Lance Mickels directed a free header wide of the target from close range, after which United dismantled the visitors with two goals in three minutes before the break.

Cunha unlocked the visiting backline to find Youri Tielemans on an overlapping run into the penalty box, allowing the Belgian midfielder to cut the ball back for club captain Fernandes to dispatch a calm finish into the bottom corner.

Moments later, line-breaking passes from Kobbie Mainoo and Fernandes released Mbeumo on the flank, who slipped a precise pass across the face of goal for Šeško to round goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov and tap into an unguarded net.

With a three-goal cushion secured, Carrick made strategic substitutions at the interval, withdrawing Tielemans for Mason Mount and managing minutes across his starting eleven, having already rested senior left-back Luke Shaw entirely in anticipation of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City.

Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez sealed the rout with 20 minutes remaining, firing home from point-blank range after substitute Joshua Zirkzee deflected a quick free-kick from Fernandes off defender Aden McCarthy, leaving Pokatilov stranded in the goalmouth.

“It’s nice to keep a clean sheet and obviously win the game,” Carrick said during his post-match press conference. “Some of the football we played was really good – dangerous on the transition. The result looks comfortable, but it wasn’t always like that but we did a lot of good things.”

Carrick singled out the commanding midfield performance of 21-year-old England international Mainoo, whose positional discipline and composure set the tempo throughout the evening despite missing significant pre-season preparations following the World Cup.

“He’s a fantastic player, it’s pretty obvious to see,” Carrick noted. “He has a massive influence on our games. He is a real joy to have, he wants to improve, he wants to listen and it’s great to see.”

The 4-0 victory earns Manchester United their opening three points in the newly formatted 36-team Champions League table, providing a timely morale boost before they welcome cross-town rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford for the first Manchester derby of the season on Sunday.