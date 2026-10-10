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Dominic Solanke scored in stoppage time to earn ten-man Tottenham Hotspur a 1–1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Saturday, 10 October 2026.

The England striker’s headed finish in the second minute of added time cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo‘s 73rd-minute opener in the Premier League match.

Okay News reports that Tottenham secured a point despite losing substitute Rodrigo Bentancur to a red card in the 78th minute, five minutes after United had gone ahead.

Mbeumo’s goal had put the hosts in position to take all three points on their return from the international break. Bentancur’s dismissal then left the London side needing to find an equaliser with ten players.

Solanke supplied it late on, turning the contest with a flicked header that denied United victory.

Carlos Baleba sent an effort wide in the closing minutes as United sought a winner, according to the club’s official match coverage.

United now turn to the UEFA Champions League, with an away match against Atlético de Madrid in Spain on Tuesday.