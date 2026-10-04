Hemp Scores Twice as Manchester City Women Beat Arsenal 4–2

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Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp scored twice as her side came from behind twice to beat Arsenal 4–2 in England’s Women’s Super League on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

City’s official match centre confirmed the full-time result at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Kerstin Casparij and Khadija Shaw also scored for the hosts, while Lisa Baum and Alessia Russo were on target for Arsenal.

Okay News reports that City trailed 2–1 early in the second half before scoring three unanswered goals, according to the club’s match record.

Baum put Arsenal ahead in the 43rd minute. Hemp levelled in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, but Russo restored the visitors’ lead four minutes after the restart.

Casparij made it 2–2 in the 63rd minute. Hemp then scored her second in the 72nd minute to put City ahead for the first time.

Shaw extended the lead in the 84th minute after Aoba Fujino set her up. Arsenal were unable to reduce the deficit before the final whistle.