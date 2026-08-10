Mark Zuckerberg Calls for Fewer US Restrictions on AI Models

MENLO PARK, United States – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called for lower US regulatory barriers around open-weight artificial intelligence, arguing that American developers need greater freedom to compete with rapidly advancing Chinese rivals.

Okay News reports that Meta made the appeal as it unveiled Muse Glimmer, a smaller open-weight model designed to perform agentic tasks on a Mac or PC using a single graphics card. Zuckerberg said the company also plans to release larger models soon.

In a 14-page essay titled “The Future is for Everyone,” Zuckerberg argued against concentrating advanced AI capabilities among a small number of companies. He said the belief that AI is so dangerous that it must be tightly controlled by a few organisations creates its own risks.

Open-weight models make key components available for developers to inspect, modify and customise, and are generally cheaper to operate than leading closed models from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The approach has gained attention as businesses seek to reduce AI costs and gain more control over how the technology is deployed.

Zuckerberg said Chinese AI companies currently have an advantage in open-weight development, citing models from Moonshot, Alibaba and DeepSeek that compete with leading US systems. Meta plans to release the model weights for Muse Spark 1.2, which it describes as its most advanced AI model.

The Meta chief also urged Washington to reconsider restrictions affecting training data and model distillation, arguing that additional compliance requirements could make it harder for US companies to compete with foreign AI developers.

Meta is also preparing a $1 billion fund to support communities affected by the expansion of data centres, as opposition to new AI infrastructure grows in parts of the United States.

Zuckerberg said the US faces greater difficulty than China in building the infrastructure needed for AI development and noted that Meta could spend as much as $145 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

Meta shares rose nearly 3 percent in premarket trading on Monday, despite having fallen about 10 percent since the start of the year. Zuckerberg said Meta would also establish an independent governance structure allowing directors to approve safety criteria for releasing