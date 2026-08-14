LAGOS, Nigeria — Mathesis Analytics, a Nigerian financial technology company developing artificial intelligence-powered credit decisioning infrastructure, has secured a strategic investment from Sewa Capital Limited to expand its technology and deepen adoption among financial institutions.

The companies announced the transaction on August 14, 2026, saying the funding will support product development, institutional integrations, expansion of Mathesis’ lender network and further investment in its data and technology infrastructure.

Okay News reports that Mathesis has processed more than 8 million loans for over 2 million unique borrowers in Nigeria, giving the company an established operating base as it seeks broader institutional adoption.

Mathesis operates a proprietary credit decisioning engine that combines transactional and behavioural data to help lenders assess creditworthiness in real time.

The company said its technology is designed to address gaps created by fragmented consumer financial data, which can make it difficult for lenders to price risk accurately and extend credit to borrowers with limited traditional credit histories.

For financial institutions, the platform is intended to increase underwriting capacity and support risk-based lending without requiring lenders to relax their existing risk thresholds.

Angela Jide-Jones, Managing Director of Sewa Capital, said the investment reflects the firm’s interest in businesses building financial infrastructure capable of improving how capital is allocated across African economies.

“At Sewa Capital, we are interested in businesses building the infrastructure that enables African economies to allocate capital more efficiently and inclusively. Mathesis Analytics is addressing a fundamental constraint in credit markets: the information gap that limits lenders’ ability to assess risk confidently. Its technology has the potential to expand responsible access to credit in Nigeria and, over time, across Africa. We are pleased to support the team through its next phase of growth,” Jide-Jones said.

The investment will also support Mathesis as it works to strengthen its institutional footprint and prepare for expansion into additional African markets.

Winston Osuchukwu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mathesis Analytics, said wider access to reliable information is central to expanding credit responsibly.

“Credit inclusion begins with information visibility,” Osuchukwu said.

“Partnering with Sewa Capital accelerates the rollout of our infrastructure; equipping a wider network of lenders with the capabilities required to accurately evaluate risk and ultimately deliver credit services to previously excluded populations across the continent.”

Mathesis said the new capital will be used to scale its decisioning engine and support more integrations with banks and other lenders as demand for data-driven credit assessment grows.