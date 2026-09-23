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ENUGU, Nigeria – Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has formally flagged off the maiden international regional flight of the state-owned carrier, Enugu Air, from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu to Douala, Cameroon, inaugurating direct scheduled passenger and cargo air services between south-eastern Nigeria and Central Africa, aviation correspondents confirmed on Wednesday morning, September 23, 2026.

The cross-border launch represents a decisive expansion for the commercial airline, which commenced domestic operations in July 2025 along the strategic Enugu-Abuja-Lagos aviation corridor, fulfilling the administration’s pledge to establish Enugu as an international commercial and logistics gateway.

Okay News reports that the international inaugural flight follows the receipt of full aerodrome certification granted to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in April 2026 by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, after the regulatory agency certified that the aerodrome had met the stringent global safety and operational benchmarks mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Addressing state dignitaries, aviation executives, and passengers at the departure terminal on Wednesday morning, Governor Mbah described the inaugural service to Cameroon’s commercial capital as a transformative milestone in his administration’s structured mission to unlock regional markets and grow the state’s Gross Domestic Product from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

The governor reiterated that the Douala route marks the preliminary phase of Enugu Air’s international network deployment, confirming that the airline is concluding bilateral airspace agreements to commence scheduled long-haul operations connecting south-eastern Nigeria directly to major international commercial hubs, including London, Houston, Guangzhou, and key destinations across Southern Africa.

Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, explained that direct flights between Enugu and Douala will substantially eliminate the logistical delays and travel overhead previously endured by regional traders, who were forced to transit through Lagos, Abuja, or foreign capitals to conduct business across the Gulf of Guinea.

Aviation sector analysts noted that the aerodrome upgrades executed at Akanu Ibiam International Airport—including upgraded digital air traffic surveillance, new safety perimeter buffers, specialized category firefighting vehicles, and extended wide-body tarmac accommodations—have cemented investor confidence in the airport’s operational capacity.

Federal aviation regulators and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria commended the state government for its disciplined investment in air transport logistics, affirming that the entry of regional carriers enhances Nigeria’s competitive footprint under the Single African Air Transport Market framework.

With regular scheduled rotations now operational on the Enugu-Douala route, state commerce officials anticipate an immediate surge in cross-border trade, diaspora travel, and foreign direct investment flowing into the Coal City’s emerging special economic zones.