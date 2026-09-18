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Mbappe Ends Nike Deal to Join Swiss Brand On

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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France captain Kylian Mbappe.

ZURICH, SwitzerlandFrance captain Kylian Mbappe has signed a deal with Swiss sportswear brand On, ending his long-standing association with Nike, the company announced on Friday, September 18, 2026.

On released an official statement declaring its entry into football alongside the Real Madrid forward. Okay News reports that On also appointed 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry as its football director.

The Zurich-based company plans to launch its first football boots in 2027. The firm did not disclose the financial value of the contract with Mbappe.

“From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow’s game,” said Mbappe. “I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what’s possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning.”

Founded in 2010 with a focus on running and tennis footwear, On counts former tennis player Roger Federer among its shareholders. Federer previously left Nike toward the end of his playing career to join the company.

Nike had been partnered with Mbappe since 2006, positioning the 2018 World Cup winner as a key ambassador for its global football operations. The departure follows that of Spain forward Lamine Yamal, who left Nike for Adidas in 2024. Nike maintains endorsement agreements with Norway striker Erling Haaland and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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