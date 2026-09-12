Mbappe Nets Brace as Real Madrid Cruise to 4-1 Win Over Rayo

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MADRID, Spain – Real Madrid maintained their formidable early-season momentum with an emphatic 4-1 victory over city rivals Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday night, September 12, 2026, as French talisman Kylian Mbappé struck twice to inspire Los Blancos on Matchday 5 of LaLiga, sports correspondents confirmed in Madrid.

The triumph marks Real Madrid’s fourth victory from their opening five league fixtures, consolidating their position among the early title frontrunners following an active tactical reorganization by manager José Mourinho that handed full home debuts to Yan Diomande, Denzel Dumfries, and Spanish full-back Álvaro Carreras.

Okay News reports that while the visitors threatened down the right flank in the opening exchanges, testing Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with early efforts from distance, Real Madrid seized control when Mbappé won and converted a spot-kick, dispatching his low penalty beyond the reach of the Rayo goalkeeper to open the scoring.

The French captain turned provider minutes later, combining with Carreras on the overlap before the former Benfica left-back executed a clinical first-time finish to open his goalscoring account for the club and double Madrid’s advantage.

Jude Bellingham extended the lead to three before the interval, collecting an incisive pass on the edge of the penalty area from Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior and steering a composed finish into the bottom corner, before Mbappé rattled the woodwork with a curling strike that almost produced a fourth prior to the half-time whistle.

Rayo Vallecano mounted a spirited second-half response, striking the crossbar with a long-range effort before in-form forward Sergio Camello pounced inside the six-yard box to pull a goal back for the visitors and ignite hopes of an unlikely comeback.

With Rayo pressing forward, Courtois produced two vital reflex saves to preserve the two-goal cushion, parrying fierce strikes from distance as the visitors pushed additional numbers into the final third.

Mourinho stabilized the contest through second-half rotations, bringing on Turkish playmaker Arda Güler and Trent Alexander-Arnold to dictate tempo and exploit space behind Rayo’s advancing backline.

The tactical adjustments bore fruit with minutes remaining when Güler received possession on the half-turn and threaded an exquisite through-ball into the path of Mbappé, who rounded the goalkeeper to slot home his second goal of the evening and put the result beyond doubt.

The decisive victory restores Real Madrid to winning form in the Spanish capital ahead of their upcoming continental commitments, providing tactical clarity for Mourinho’s evolving squad as new arrivals continue to integrate into the first-team framework.