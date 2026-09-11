Mbappe Reacts to Viral ‘Dictator Mbappe’ Memes During Interview

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MADRID, Spain – Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappé has spoken out against viral social media memes portraying him as an authoritarian dictator, acknowledging the lighthearted humour intended by online fans while cautioning that trivializing despots responsible for mass suffering reveals a troubling deficit in historical and political awareness, French sports daily L’Équipe reported on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The online trend, which has gained traction across Reddit, X, and TikTok, satirically characterizes the 27-year-old French captain as an absolute ruler who dictates tactical selections, managerial appointments, and club transfer strategies behind closed doors.

Okay News reports that the phenomenon first gained momentum during Mbappé’s final seasons at Paris Saint-Germain before resurfacing after his move to Real Madrid, often pairing AI-generated portraits of the forward in military regalia with hyperbolic claims about his locker-room influence.

Addressing the viral memes directly, Mbappé admitted that while he understands supporters frequently share the edits as harmless satire, equating sports leadership with real-world totalitarianism crosses an uncomfortable boundary.

“There’s one side that’s funny because you can tell for some people it’s just harmless fun,” Mbappé told L’Équipe. “There’s another part that’s a little less funny because we know the damage these kinds of people have caused throughout history.”

The forward voiced unease over being juxtaposed with brutal regimes, pointing out that modern football banter often detaches memes from the grim human realities they evoke.

“To be compared to murderers, or who have made millions and millions of people miserable… I don’t think I ever did that in my life,” Mbappé said. “Sometimes it shows a lack of political and human awareness among people.”

The 2018 World Cup winner noted that even national teammates, including Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé, have occasionally ribbed him in training camps with jokes drawn from social media feeds.

“Ousmane is a different story. He just took it from social media! For him, it’s just for laughs,” Mbappé added, underscoring that while dressing-room banter remains harmless among friends, public discourse often blurs the line between satire and historical ignorance.

Mbappé continues to deliver world-class numbers on the pitch, having completed a prolific 2025–2026 campaign with 58 goals and 13 assists in 60 appearances across club and international competitions.

With 66 goals in 106 caps for France, the forward has maintained his clinical form into the current season, registering four goals in his opening four appearances for Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti’s side targets domestic and European silverware.