Real Madrid reclaimed their position at the top of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday night, following a decisive 2-0 victory against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The match was decided by the a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

Okay News reports that the encounter remained deadlocked throughout a cautious first half, with both sides struggling to find a breakthrough despite an intense tactical battle. However, the momentum shifted almost immediately after the restart when Mbappe found the net in the 47th minute, capitalizing on a narrow assist from Vinicius Junior that survived a VAR scrutiny for potentially crossing the touchline.

The visitors maintained their narrow lead throughout the second half, demonstrating disciplined game management that largely frustrated the home side. Villarreal’s attempts to equalize were limited to a few tame efforts, including a first recorded save for Thibaut Courtois in the 72nd minute, as Real Madrid’s defense remained resolute against the hosts’ attacking maneuvers.

The tension reached its peak in the closing minutes as Villarreal pushed forward for an unlikely equalizer. The fourth official signaled four minutes of stoppage time, during which Real Madrid launched a counter-attack that resulted in a penalty. Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the box by Alfonso Pedraza, providing the Frenchman with a golden opportunity to secure the result.

With remarkable composure, Mbappe converted the spot-kick in the 94th minute using a “Panenka” technique, chipping the ball down the center of the goal to seal the win. This second goal not only confirmed the three points for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side but also underscored Mbappe’s growing influence in the squad as he took charge of the critical moment ahead of teammates like Brahim Diaz.

The victory moves Real Madrid to the top of the table, leapfrogging rivals Barcelona, who previously held a significant lead over the chasing pack. For Villarreal, the defeat leaves them in third place, trailing the new leaders by several points as the race for the Spanish title continues to intensify in the opening weeks of 2026.