Meet Henry Odein Ajumogobia, the Only Nigerian Named So Far in Controversial Epstein Files

Henry Odein Ajumogobia, has been identified as the only Nigerian mentioned in the recently released documents widely known as the Epstein Files. His name appears among many global figures listed in records connected to the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, following the declassification of the files by US authorities.

Okay News reports that the disclosure followed the release of the final batch of documents on January 30, 2026, after the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The release includes about 3 million pages of materials such as FBI interview notes, emails, and flight records, made public after years of pressure for greater transparency around Epstein’s network.

Ajumogobia, a former Nigerian minister and senior lawyer served as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources from 2007 to 2009 and later as Minister of Foreign Affairs between April 2010 and July 2011. He also led Nigeria’s delegation to OPEC, playing a major role in international energy discussions.

US authorities have stressed that the documents do not amount to a confirmed list of Epstein’s accomplices. They explained that appearing in the files does not mean a person committed any crime, as the records mention thousands of individuals, including business contacts, social acquaintances, and victims, who interacted with Epstein over several decades.

The archive is vast, containing more than 180,000 images and 2,000 videos seized from Epstein’s properties. While Ajumogobia is the only Nigerian named, other high-profile figures mentioned include US President Donald Trump and former US President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Ajumogobia co-founded the law firm Ajumogobia and Okeke in the 1980s and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in London. As of the time of this report, his appearance in the files has drawn public attention, but no criminal allegations have been made against him based on the released documents.