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Temi Nkem won Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11, the 2026 edition of the Nigerian reality television programme, on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The London-raised student was introduced at launch as a 21-year-old with roots in southern Nigeria.

The reality television contestant, whose real name is Temitope Chigbue, finished ahead of Aikou in the final result announced by Africa Magic, the broadcaster behind the Nigerian programme.

Okay News reports that her victory concluded the edition known as Show Ya Sef, which began on July 26. Across the season, the broadcaster documented her friendships, disagreements and diary-room conversations, including a fake eviction just one week before she became the winner.

Who Is Temi Nkem?

Temi Nkem was born and raised in London, the British capital. Africa Magic’s launch introduction identifies her as a native of Delta State in southern Nigeria and gives her age as 21.

Her official housemate profile lists her occupation as a student. It also records a few interests away from the television cameras: golfing, eating and walking.

Before entering the house, she described herself as someone who could listen and give advice. She also acknowledged having a strong ego and being unwilling to make herself smaller to please other people.

“I don’t shrink myself for anyone,” she said in the profile.

The profile listed her relationship status as single at the start of the competition.

Her First Days in the House

The launch introduction presented a contestant ready to speak her mind. Her early diary sessions, however, also recorded uncertainty about how to settle into the house.

In Africa Magic’s July 30 account, Temi Nkem told Big Brother that she had felt withdrawn. She spoke about growing up in London and said that her upbringing had included difficulties. The same day’s coverage showed her rehearsing lines with fellow contestant Nomy for a group presentation.

These diary sessions became one way for viewers to follow her experience beyond arguments and group activities. In the programme, contestants speak privately to Big Brother in the diary room, while their conversations form part of the television coverage.

Friendships and Disagreements

Her relationships with other housemates supplied much of the detail of her season. Sheba, Bluethopia and Barry were among the contestants who appeared regularly in the broadcaster’s coverage of her conversations and friendships.

Her connection with Barry was tested by his decision to save Aikou from possible eviction. Africa Magic’s September 16 coverage recorded Temi Nkem explaining why that decision had hurt her and apologising for holding a grudge.

By the finalists’ dinner on October 2, she described Barry as a friend and said she valued their friendship.

There were confrontations too. On August 30, Oyin and Flora challenged her over a comment referring to them as “local birds”, according to the broadcaster’s account of the exchange after the live show.

Bluethopia offered a different view of their time together during the September 27 live show. Speaking to host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she said Temi Nkem made her happy and that she already missed her after what appeared to be an eviction.

The Fake Eviction Before the Final

On September 27, Temi Nkem was one of three contestants put through a fake eviction. Ricky and Tram were also called out before the three returned to the house.

The twist followed a decision by Barry, who held the show’s Ultimate Veto Power. He had chosen to give every remaining housemate immunity rather than leave them all exposed to eviction.

The return of the three contestants was followed by confirmation of the season’s top 10 finalists. Africa Magic recorded Temi Nkem hugging Barry and then celebrating with Sheba when their places in the final week were confirmed.

A day later, the finalists were given time in the diary room to ask viewers for votes and to support another contestant. Temi Nkem knelt and rolled on the floor during her own appeal, according to the broadcaster’s September 28 report. She then campaigned for Sheba, who also backed her.

What Temi Nkem Won

The season carried a grand-prize package valued at ₦160 million (160 million naira). DStv’s launch announcement described a package combining cash, a sport utility vehicle and other rewards.

Africa Magic’s finale announcement confirmed Temi Nkem as the winner and Aikou as runner-up. The result came after a final week in which the housemates watched recordings of their own journeys and discussed what the experience had meant to them.

During the October 2 dinner with Ebuka, Temi Nkem said she had not realised how she appeared on television. Asked to reflect on her time in the house, she said she would not change anything.

Who Won Big Brother Naija 2026?

Temi Nkem won Big Brother Naija 2026, also known as BBNaija Season 11. Africa Magic confirmed Aikou as runner-up in the October 4 finale.