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ABUJA, Nigeria — Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye warned the Federal Government against inviting, arresting, or interrogating African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar over a corruption petition submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Okay News reports that Dino Melaye stated in a video shared on his X account on Friday, September 11, 2026, that the opposition political party would mobilise mass action against the government if the former Vice President is invited or arrested.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, through his lawyer, Hannibal Uwaifo, SAN, submitted the petition requesting the anti-graft agency to reopen corruption allegations against Atiku Abubakar dating back to his tenure as Vice President between 2005 and 2006.

The petition referenced an earlier investigation involving allegations of abuse of office, money laundering, and the alleged diversion of funds linked to the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.

Atiku Abubakar denied wrongdoing at the time, describing the claims as politically motivated, before a Lagos State High Court set aside the administrative indictment on December 20, 2006, declaring it unconstitutional and flawed.

“This is our note of warning, if due to this frivolous petitions you invite, arrest, or interview Atiku Abubakar, and we are not saying it with fear or favour, we will prove to you that those in government are less than one percent of the population of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will prove to you that the people own government,” Melaye said.

No criminal conviction resulted from the previous allegations against Atiku Abubakar, who is preparing to contest the 2027 presidential election under the African Democratic Congress.

There was no confirmed indication from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that the agency had invited or arrested Atiku Abubakar following the petition submission.