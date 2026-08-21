Today

Melting Swiss Glacier Exposes Bodies of Belgian Climbers Lost in 1992

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Melting Swiss Glacier Exposes Bodies of Belgian Climbers Lost in 1992
Credit: TripSavvy / Christopher Larson

VALAIS, Switzerland – The bodies of two Belgian climbers who went missing in the Swiss Alps in 1992 have been discovered after being exposed by melting glacier ice, authorities have confirmed.

A hiker found the human remains on July 26, 2026, on the Trift Glacier, located south of the central Swiss city of Lucerne. Forensic DNA analysis later identified them as two mountaineers aged 39 and 41 who disappeared 34 years ago near the Weissmies peak.

Okay News reports that police in the southwestern canton of Valais coordinated a recovery operation following the discovery, transferring the remains to a hospital in Sion for formal forensic identification.

Peaking at over 4,000 metres (approximately 13,120 feet), the Weissmies mountain is a well-known climbing destination in the Saas Valley region. Cantonal authorities maintain a missing-persons registry dating back to 1925, which primarily records individuals who vanished in mountain ranges or waterways.

Police noted that receding ice has repeatedly revealed human remains and long-lost equipment across the Alps. In 2023, remains uncovered near the Matterhorn were confirmed to be those of a German mountaineer missing since 1986.

Climate researchers have directly linked the exposure of high-altitude remains to rapid ice retreat. According to Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS), the country’s glaciers shrank by 25% in the decade leading to 2025, with an additional three percent loss recorded across 2025 following record melting in 2022 and 2023.

Data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service shows that glacier volume loss has accelerated worldwide since 2000. In Switzerland, persistently elevated Alpine temperatures and declining snowfall continue to alter the mountain landscape, impacting tourism infrastructure and winter sports competitions.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Recommendations are loading.

Google News

Stay connected via Google

Preferred sourceAdd on Google
Advertisement

About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Preferred sourceAdd on GoogleFollow Okay News updates across Google surfaces.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center