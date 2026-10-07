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Merino Double Sends Spain Past Croatia Into Nations League Quarters

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in the 61st and 88th minutes as Spain beat Croatia 2–1 in Split to reach the Nations League quarter-finals.

By Damilola A.
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Spain players celebrate during the match against Czechia in Oviedo on October 3, 2026.
File photo: Spain players celebrate during their 3–1 win over Czechia in Oviedo on October 3, 2026. Photo: RFEF / @SEFutbol.

Mikel Merino came off the bench to score twice as Spain beat Croatia 2–1 in Split on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, securing a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Merino equalised in the 61st minute and struck the winner in the 88th at Poljud Stadium, overturning Ivan Perišić’s first-half opener.

Okay News reports that the Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed Spain’s qualification after a fourth successive victory left the team with 12 points from four group matches.

Croatia created the greater danger before the interval. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón made saves before Perišić headed the hosts ahead in the 17th minute.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente introduced Merino after the break. The midfielder levelled before producing the decisive late finish, controlling the ball, turning and firing into the top corner.

Croatia finished with 10 players after Perišić received a second yellow card.

De la Fuente praised Merino after the match. “It is an honour and a privilege to coach a footballer of his talent,” he said, according to the federation’s English translation of his press conference.

The coach said Croatia had made the game difficult and credited Spain with continuing to seek chances under pressure. He also praised Simón’s contribution.

Merino had also scored in Spain’s 3–1 win over Czechia in Oviedo on October 3. The team had beaten England 3–2 and Croatia 4–1 earlier in the same international window.

Spain’s remaining group fixtures are away to Czechia on November 12 and at home to England on November 15, according to the published Nations League schedule.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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