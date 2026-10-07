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Lionel Messi scored on his final international appearance as Argentina beat Benin 3–0 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The 39-year-old converted a 71st-minute penalty to complete the scoring in a friendly that brought his 21-year senior international career to a close.

Nicolás Otamendi put Argentina ahead in the 48th minute and Nicolás Paz made it 2–0 in the 61st, before Messi added the final goal, according to the Associated Press match report.

Okay News reports that Messi finished with 126 goals in 208 appearances for his country, extending the national records he held before the farewell fixture against the West African side.

About 85,000 spectators attended the match. Play stopped in the 10th minute for a tribute to the Argentina captain, with players from both teams joining the crowd in acknowledging him.

The farewell followed Messi’s announcement on August 31 that he was retiring from international football. Argentina later named him in the squad for the Benin match, giving supporters an opportunity to see him represent the country once more.

In his farewell letter published by the Argentine Football Association, Messi said the decision was painful but that the time had come to step aside. He thanked supporters, coaches and teammates, and said younger players deserved their chance.

Messi’s official website confirmed before kick-off that the Benin fixture would be his last for the national team. His senior Argentina career began in 2005 and included six World Cup campaigns.

He led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, alongside Copa América victories in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 Finalissima. Earlier in his Argentina career, he won the Under-20 World Cup in 2005 and Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.

His international farewell follows Argentina’s appearance in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. Messi remains an Inter Miami player, with his club career continuing after the end of his time with Argentina.