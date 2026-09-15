Messi Called Up for Argentina Farewell Match in Oct

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BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – The Argentine Football Association has officially named prolific forward Lionel Messi in the senior men’s national team squad for a farewell friendly against Benin on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, international sports correspondents confirmed on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The ceremonial encounter, arranged to grant the eight-time Ballon d’Or recipient an official “last dance” on home soil in front of domestic supporters, comes weeks after the 39-year-old superstar formally announced his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026.

Okay News reports that head coach Lionel Scaloni included the former captain within the 26-man contingent for an expanded autumn international window, allowing the nation to celebrate the conclusion of a career that brought Argentina three major international trophies, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and consecutive Copa América triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

The fixture at River Plate’s 85,018-capacity Estadio Monumental serves as the grand finale of a three-match window that also features fixtures against Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba on September 30 and Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires on October 3.

Across a senior international career that began in August 2005, Messi rewrote South American football records, amassing an unprecedented 207 caps and 125 goals for La Albiceleste, while becoming the joint-record appearance maker in World Cup history across six tournament editions.

Reflecting on his decision to close his international chapter in late August, Messi stated that he fought and left everything on the pitch across two decades to bring joy and pride to Argentine supporters, expressing gratitude for the enduring affection received throughout his international journey.

Football authorities in Buenos Aires expect record demand for tickets at the Monumental, with civic leaders and sporting figures preparing elaborate tributes to honor the legendary captain before he shifts his full professional focus to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.