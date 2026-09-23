Messi Moves to Second on All-Time Free-Kick Scorers List

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NASHVILLE, United States — Lionel Messi has moved into second place on the all-time direct free-kick goals list after scoring six free-kicks in 2026 to take his career tally to 75.

Okay News reports that Lionel Messi overtook Juninho Pernambucano, Roberto Dinamite, and Jair to move within three goals of all-time record holder Marcelinho Carioca, who scored 78 free-kick goals during his career.

The ranking published by Planet Football on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, shows Lionel Messi in second position with 75 direct free-kick goals, while Jair sits third with 74. Roberto Dinamite follows in fourth place with 73 direct free-kick goals, and Juninho Pernambucano ranks fifth with 72.

Further down the list, Marcos Assunção occupies sixth position with 68 free-kick goals, Siniša Mihajlović is seventh with 67, and Jorge Aravena holds eighth place with 65. Cristiano Ronaldo sits ninth with 63 direct free-kick goals, while Zico completes the top ten with 62.

The bottom six positions on the list are held by Diego Maradona with 61 free-kick goals, Rogério Ceni with 59, Ronaldinho with 57, Shunsuke Nakamura with 56, and David Beckham and Alessandro Del Piero tied with 53 goals each, followed by Franz Binder with 50.

In 2017, Lionel Messi had recorded 34 free-kick goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now 41 years old, had 53 direct free-kick goals.