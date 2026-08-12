August 13, 2026

Messi Pens Tribute Dedicated to Late Father Regarding Final World Cup

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Messi Pens Tribute Dedicated to Late Father Regarding Final World Cup
Lionel Messi pictured with his father and two children.

Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA – Argentine football star Lionel Messi has released a public message dedicated to his late father, reflecting on his participation in his final World Cup tournament.

Okay News understands that the message details the personal challenges the forward faced during the global competition as his father’s health deteriorated just prior to the event. Despite the difficult circumstances, Messi explained that fulfilling his father’s persistent wish to play in one last tournament served as his primary motivation throughout the campaign.

The national squad advanced to the tournament final match, though physical exhaustion ultimately limited his performance on the pitch. Throughout the competition, Messi awaited messages from his father after every match while coping with the severity of the situation.

Although the team’s journey concluded under emotional circumstances, Messi expressed deep appreciation for the shared experience and confirmed that following his father’s guidance to participate remains a source of enduring comfort.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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