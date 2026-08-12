Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA – Argentine football star Lionel Messi has released a public message dedicated to his late father, reflecting on his participation in his final World Cup tournament.

Okay News understands that the message details the personal challenges the forward faced during the global competition as his father’s health deteriorated just prior to the event. Despite the difficult circumstances, Messi explained that fulfilling his father’s persistent wish to play in one last tournament served as his primary motivation throughout the campaign.

The national squad advanced to the tournament final match, though physical exhaustion ultimately limited his performance on the pitch. Throughout the competition, Messi awaited messages from his father after every match while coping with the severity of the situation.

Although the team’s journey concluded under emotional circumstances, Messi expressed deep appreciation for the shared experience and confirmed that following his father’s guidance to participate remains a source of enduring comfort.