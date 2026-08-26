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OAKLAND, United States – Tech conglomerate Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to pay a maximum of $16.68 billion (approximately ₦25.7 trillion) as part of a landmark settlement to resolve sweeping allegations brought by dozens of United States state attorneys general accusing the company of deliberately designing Facebook and Instagram to addict children, misleading the public regarding platform safety, and unlawfully harvesting underage personal data, court records revealed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The agreement was reached during the second week of a high-stakes federal trial in Oakland, California, abruptly halting one of the most consequential legal battles in modern tech history over allegations that social media algorithms have fueled a nationwide youth mental health crisis.

Okay News reports that the multi-billion-dollar settlement resolves federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) violations asserted by 29 states, alongside state consumer-protection claims prosecuted by California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey.

State prosecutors alleged that Meta knowingly collected sensitive biometric and behavioural information from children under 13 without parental notification or consent, subsequently deploying that data to train machine learning and generative artificial intelligence systems.

Beyond the monetary settlement, the terms mandate extensive product changes for teenage users across the United States, compelling Meta to enforce default daily time limits, institute automated nighttime screen blocks, and implement stricter age verification mechanisms to prevent young children from opening unauthorized accounts.

Meta, which denied all wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement terms, had previously faced potential statutory liabilities exceeding $1.4 trillion (approximately ₦2,156 trillion) under state calculation frameworks before the trial commenced before US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

Following disclosures of the settlement, shares of Meta rose 4.4 percent in early pre-market trading on Wall Street.

While resolving the consolidated 29-state federal action, Meta and peer tech giants—including Snap Inc., TikTok parent ByteDance, and Alphabet’s YouTube—continue to defend against thousands of outstanding personal injury, municipal, and school district lawsuits nationwide claiming algorithmic features were intentionally engineered to maximize addictive engagement among minors.