Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Buys Historic Irish Castle

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DUBLIN, Ireland – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has bought a 19th-century Gothic-style castle overlooking the River Blackwater in southeast Ireland, according to a company spokesman.

Strancally Castle, located about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Meta’s European headquarters, was built around 1830 and underwent extensive renovation in 2003, according to Ireland’s state architectural archive.

The Okay News reports that the purchase was first reported by The Irish Times, which estimated the property could be worth between €20 million and €30 million. The transaction does not appear on Ireland’s state property price register.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg said he and his family were “excited to continue caring for this historic home” and looked forward to spending time in Ireland.

The purchase adds to Zuckerberg’s property holdings as Meta continues to maintain a significant presence in Ireland, where the company employs about 1,500 people.

Ireland hosts the European headquarters of several major US technology companies, partly because of its favourable corporate tax environment.