Meta Launches App That Lets AI See Your Screen and Take Dictation

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MENLO PARK, US – Meta has launched a new Mac application for Meta AI that can use system-wide voice dictation and analyse what is displayed on a user’s screen to answer questions based on the context.

The app uses Meta’s Muse Spark model to understand information on the active screen, allowing users to ask the AI assistant questions about the apps and content they are currently viewing.

Okay News reports that Meta’s system-wide dictation feature works across Mac applications, allowing users to speak instead of typing. Similar tools are offered by services such as Wispr Flow, Superwhisper and Monologue, while Google recently added system-wide dictation to its Gemini Mac app.

Meta AI Targets Businesses

The Mac application was announced alongside new Meta AI capabilities aimed at business owners and merchants.

Businesses can connect their Instagram and Facebook accounts, Meta advertising campaigns and Google Workspace services, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Slides, to Meta AI.

Once connected, users can ask the assistant questions about advertising performance, audience engagement and which posts have performed best.

Meta said its AI can also provide information about competitors using publicly available data.

The assistant can generate proposal presentations, draft documents and spreadsheets using information from connected business tools.

Meta has increasingly targeted businesses with its AI products, including tools designed to automate customer support and inquiries across platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

During Meta’s second-quarter 2026 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company sees significant potential in selling AI agents to businesses and using them to automate work.