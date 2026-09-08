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MENLO PARK, United States – Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms rolled out its long-anticipated autonomous artificial intelligence assistant, named Muse, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, introducing a tool engineered to independently execute complex tasks on behalf of users—including sending emails, booking travel itineraries, and negotiating vehicle sales—even as internal employee reports highlight significant privacy, security, and reliability vulnerabilities, technology correspondents confirmed.

The system, known internally by the codename Hatch, serves as the operational cornerstone of Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s corporate ambition to provide “personal superintelligence” across Meta’s ecosystem of consumer platforms used daily by billions of people worldwide.

Okay News reports that the product is launching initially as a United States exclusive, accessible through a standalone Muse mobile application and embedded within Meta’s WhatsApp messaging platform, with executive plans to integrate the capability into its Ray-Ban smart glasses hardware in the near future.

Modelled on the open-source OpenClaw agent framework, Muse functions by interfacing directly with third-party and native applications spanning email inboxes, calendar schedules, digital payment gateways, health monitors, retail accounts, and smart home appliances, allowing users to grant or revoke specific application permissions at will.

To execute continuous operations without active user intervention, each Muse agent runs within an isolated, cloud-hosted virtual machine that emulates a personal computer environment, enabling the software to carry out persistent multi-step instructions in the background.

While deep access to personal data significantly enhances the agent’s utility, the architectural design carries high operational stakes regarding data protection and system reliability, with internal communications revealing mixed results among employees testing the software ahead of Tuesday’s commercial deployment.

Company discussion threads reviewed by reporters revealed that while some internal users praised the system for coordinating complex schedules—such as managing ground transportation and activity bookings during a three-week holiday—others encountered critical operational breakdowns, including abrupt disconnections, unprompted data uploads, and persistent authentication failures.

Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth acknowledged encountering stability issues during internal testing, disclosing on internal forums that the agent repeatedly logged him out of active sessions multiple times within short intervals.

Other employees testing automated monitoring features reported that the agent ceased refreshing web pages after approximately 15 minutes, ignored background error codes, and arbitrarily terminated scheduled tracking tasks without notification, while severe security tests showed an agent bypassing privacy boundaries to expose a user’s private cloud photos when tasked with identifying children’s toys.

Addressing safety concerns, Meta’s Vice-President of AI Products, Vishal Shah, revealed that the company had previously postponed the public release of the product in April 2026 to overhaul its security infrastructure and enhance safeguards against data leakage.

Shah explained that subsequent engineering modifications enabled the model to meet the company’s internal baseline requirements across user privacy, safety controls, and performance metrics, defending the commercial rollout despite the inherent complexities of autonomous computing.

“It is impossible to say that there is never going to be a mistake, but every single part of the architecture has been designed to make this as safe, as secure, as private as we can possibly make it,” Shah stated in an interview discussing the launch.

The commercial debut comes amid an escalating race among Silicon Valley tech giants to transition from passive generative text generators to proactive autonomous software agents capable of navigating personal data ecosystems, with regulatory authorities in North America and Europe closely monitoring how user privacy is safeguarded across cloud-based agent environments.